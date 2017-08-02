Coast Guard tows disabled boat 70 miles off Virginia coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard assisted a disabled vessel 70 miles off the Virginia coast Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth were notified that a 60-foot recreational fishing vessel with five adults and a dog aboard was disabled and adrift about 70 miles east of Cape Henry.

The crew of the Cape May, New Jersey-based Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson responded and arrived on scene at approximately 11:30 a.m. An engineer from the Lawrence Lawson boarded the vessel and restarted its engines.

The vessel lost propulsion two more times en route to Ocean City, Maryland.

The Lawrence Lawson crew took the boat in tow at about 2:30 p.m. and headed toward Ocean City once more. About 12 miles off Ocean City, the Lawrence Lawson transferred the tow to a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Ocean City at approximately 11:15 p.m.

The boat crew arrived at Ocean City Commercial Fishing Harbor Wednesday at 1:40 a.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.