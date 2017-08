VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police said a 70-year-old man was violently attacked.

Now authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person who owns/drives a white pick-up truck.

Police said on July 27 a road rage incident that began on London Bridge road, escalated into a physical altercation.

Authorities said the unknown suspect assaulted the 70-year-old victim causing multiple injuries which police describe as non-life threatening.

The suspect is described to be a white male, slender build with black hair that was possibly held back in a ponytail.

They said he fled the scene in a white Ford 250 or 350 with chrome rims and front grill and the truck had a bed cover and tinted back windows.

The vehicle was last seen travelling North on Virginia Beach Boulevard near First Colonial Road.

If you can identify the owner/driver of this vehicle, please contact Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.