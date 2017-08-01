Woman claims her mother got flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach in viral post
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A Facebook post has gone viral claiming a woman has been hospitalized after visiting Myrtle Beach.
Marsha Barnes Beal posted on Facebook July 30 saying her mother, Bonita Fetterman, was airlifted to Chapel Hill and was in the Intensive Care Unit.
Beal said her mother “Came in contact with a flesh-eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach.”
She also said surgery was her only option.
Myrtle Beach City Government posted a statement on their Facebook page in response to the viral post:
The City of Myrtle Beach is aware of a Facebook post that claims bacterial issues along the Grand Strand. We have had no reports and no direct contact about any such issues. The city has been unable to confirm the location or date of any such incident. At this point, all we have is a Facebook post, with no confirmation. Our ocean water quality is tested twice weekly, with excellent results. If we can determine where such contact may have occurred, we can order additional water quality tests to determine whether any connection exists.