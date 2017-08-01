× Woman claims her mother got flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach in viral post

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A Facebook post has gone viral claiming a woman has been hospitalized after visiting Myrtle Beach.

Marsha Barnes Beal posted on Facebook July 30 saying her mother, Bonita Fetterman, was airlifted to Chapel Hill and was in the Intensive Care Unit.

Beal said her mother “Came in contact with a flesh-eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach.”

She also said surgery was her only option.

Myrtle Beach City Government posted a statement on their Facebook page in response to the viral post: