Virginia schools ranked sixth best in America

VIRGINIA – A new study by Wallet Hub says Virginia has some of the best schools in the county.

The study ranks Virginia sixth best for public schools. It looked at not only performance, but also spending, class size, teachers and classroom safety.

Virginia ranks eighth in safety and quality.

North Carolina wasn’t too far behind–they were ranked thirteenth. The study says the Tarheel state has the third lowest bullying-incidence rate in the U.S. and the third lowest percentage of threatened and injured high school students.

According to the study, the best schools in the nation are Massachusetts and New Jersey. Washington D.C. ranks as one of the worst in the nation, coming in at 48th on the list.