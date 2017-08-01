× Virginia Beach Little League says they’re missing tens of thousands of dollars

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Little League says they’s missing nearly $40,000 after they hired a company to help with registration, but the league president says they never got the registration money.

Doug Will, the president of the league, described the feeling as “it’s frustrated. It’s disappointed. You just can’t really believe because you hear about things like this, but you don’t really think it’s going to be you.”

It all started earlier this year. The league hired a company called Jevin to manage online registrations for the team. About half of the parents signed up online, but Will says they’ve never been given the registration money they’re owed. The league had used web services from Jevin before and tried to sort things out, but Will says it’s now been months with no clear answers about where the money is. Instead, Will says he’s been met with several excuses.

“We’re not giving up,” Will said. “The money is ours and we should get the money.”

Jevin is based in Allen, Texas. The company helps leagues manage their online databases and website. Other leagues around the country have made similar allegations, including in Utah and Florida. A police spokesman for the Allen Police Department said officers tried to take out criminal charges against Jevin, but the district attorney declined to prosecute.

In response to several News 3 questions, Jevin’s president, Dan Ptak, said only, “Due to pending litigation, it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”

Will says the league is still able to operate, but is not able to make improvements or repairs to facilities.