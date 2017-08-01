Virginia Beach Fire Department seeking public assistance in finding apartment arsonist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Investigators with the Virginia Beach Fire Department are asking for assistance in finding the individual who set fire to a vacant apartment in the 3500 block of Station Court.

The fire was started sometime between the hours of 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in a part of the Summer Station Apartments in Virginia Beach. An accelerant of some type was used in every room of the apartment, but the fire did not extend beyond a small area in each of those rooms. Although the apartment where the fire was started was vacant, other units in the building were occupied during this time.

Investigators believe that the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone who has seen someone enter or leave the apartment complex over the weekend during the time frame listed above is encouraged to contact the Virginia Beach Fire Prevention Office at (757) 385-4228 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).