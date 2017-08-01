Virginia Beach city government collecting children’s swimsuits throughout August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Imagine living by the beach and not being able to swim because you can’t afford a swimsuit. The Virginia Beach City Government is trying its best to make sure that doesn’t happen.

The city government is collecting children’s swimsuits throughout the month of August. Anyone can donate a new swimsuit for a child in need at any Virginia Beach recreation center until the end of the month.

Swimsuits must be new with the retail tags still attached. The sizes needed include:

• Youth girls one-piece suits: 6/7, 8, 10, 12, 14

• Boys trunks: S(6), M(8), L(10), XL(12), 14

Noting that drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children ages 1 to 14, Virginia Beach recreation centers offer free swimming lessons for second graders from Title I schools through Students on the Swim.

Click here for more information on the Students on the Swim program and to make a donation. Click here to see a list of recreation centers offering swimming lessons in Virginia Beach.