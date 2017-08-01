× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another sunny day but tracking Emily

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another nice day… We will see plenty of sunshine again today with just a few clouds mixing in. Expect another comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We will warm into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Winds will be light but variable, shifting from west to north to east through the day. Temperatures will return into the 60s tonight with a few passing clouds.

Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s tomorrow. We will see partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday with very slim rain chances. Highs will warm to near 90 Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move in to end the week, lowering temperatures and increasing our chance for showers and storms.

We are tracking Tropical Depression Emily as it moves off of the East Coast. Emily will be closest to us Wednesday and Thursday but will stay off of the coast. It will kick up some rough surf and a higher risk for rip currents.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Emily moves into the Atlantic. Emily is centered about 50 miles NNE of Vero Beach, Florida and moving ENE at 12 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Emily will move away from the east coast of Florida today and remain well off the southeast U.S. coast during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible but Emily is also forecast to lose its tropical characteristics within a day or two.

5:00 AM EDT Tue Aug 1

Location: 28.3°N 80.1°W

Moving: ENE at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1011 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 1st

1977 Tornado: Louisa Co

