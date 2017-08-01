Qualified Virginia Beach residents can get a free smoke alarm through “Operation Smoke Detector”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There have been a number of high-profile cases of fires across Hampton Roads this summer. Functioning smoke detectors are crucial to alerting first responders and allowing residents to get to a safer location in time.

The “Operation Smoke Detector” program is a community service project that is designed to provide and install smoke alarms in homes of qualified Virginia Beach citizens who do not have smoke alarms or are unable to install them on their own.

The project is funded by donations from businesses, community groups and citizens of Virginia Beach.

Anyone who is a resident of Virginia Beach who owns and lives in the requested home is eligible. Other qualifications include:

Not already having a working smoke alarm

Not being financially able to purchase the alarms

Having at least one child under the age of 18, and

Being over 60 years of age.

Once installed, maintenance of the smoke alarms is the responsibility of the residents.

To make a request through “Operation Smoke Detector” call (757) 471-5826.

Click here for more information about the program.