Perfecting the process is a Pryor-ity

RICHMOND, Va. - Making the transition from college quarterback to pro wide receiver has been done several times, but for some the transition wasn't that easy. In the case of six-year veteran Terrelle Pryor, "It wasn't easy."

Pryor, who was a quarterback at Ohio State, entered the league via the NFL's supplemental draft. After being a part of five different teams in six seasons, Pryor has seemed to have found a home in Washington.

After a breakout season with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 (77 receptions, 1,007 yards), Pryor signed with the Redskins in the offseason on a one-year "prove it" deal.

All that Pryor has proved this offseason is that he's serious about taking the next step in his wide receiver development. "Instead of sitting around and talking and not working on your game, work on catching the ball over your shoulder, work on distraction drills, anything," said Pryor. "Because you never know, it might be third-and-long and the defender does this, like Julio Jones did on the Patriots and you make that catch. You’ve got to keep working on it."

Pryor has spent the offseason working with some of the best receivers to do it, both current and former. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown invited the 6'5" Pryor to work out with Randy Moss and others over the summer.

He credits some of his developing attention to detail to Brown's relentless work ethic. "I didn’t really know what the ‘little things’ were until I started working out with Antonio Brown," said Pryor. "Watching Antonio work out, it just changed my whole mindset of how you’re supposed to be as a wideout."

While there's still work to be done on his craft, Pryor is off to a good start with the little things, that make a big impact.