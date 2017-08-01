Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More heat, more humidity and more storms
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast
Well, it was nice while it lasted. We have been enjoying a really mild stretch of weather with very comfortable humidity. In fact, some of us started August with temperatures in the 50s!
But you probably noticed more heat and humidity this afternoon. And that trend will continue for the next few days.
Then, late Friday showers and thunderstorms return.
A cold front will cross the region bringing a slight chance for storms on Friday, a better chance for storms on Saturday and a chance for more wet weather on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The trade off: milder weather returns on Sunday and Monday, with highs back in the lower 80s.
So, what about Tropical Depression Emily? The system is expected to have little impact on us as it makes its way up the East Coast. It will kick up our surf a bit on Wednesday and Thursday and bring us a high risk of dangerous rip currents most of this week.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: Very High
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
August 1st
1977 Tornado: Louisa Co
