North Carolina-based career center to host job fair in Suffolk August 2

SUFFOLK, Va. – If you or someone you know is in need of a job, mark your calendar for August 2!

The Career Center of the Triad, based in Greensboro, N.C., is sponsoring a free Mega Hiring Event at the Suffolk Workforce Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

With over 50 job openings, Spectrum is expected to attend and is seeking outside sales representatives.

This event is free to the public and will allow job seekers to submit resumes and talk with hiring managers. The purpose of the event is to provide resources for people looking for employment and resume assistance.

This will be the 23rd event that the Career Center has held in the last 12 months. They have helped place over 466 prospective employees in the workforce.

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Workforce Center, 157 N Main St., Suffolk, Va 23434