Norfolk Olive Garden holding open house hiring event

NORFOLK, Va. – The Olive Garden on 5920 East Virginia Beach Boulevard is hiring for several positions.

The restaurant is holding an open house hiring event on Thursday, August 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They’re looking for servers, servers assistants/bussers, hosts and hostesses, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers.

“We’re looking for team-oriented individuals with great attitudes who want to have fun while working in a supportive work environment that makes you feel like part of a big family!” the restaurant said.

Call 757-455-5875 for any questions.

If you can’t make the event, you can apply online here.