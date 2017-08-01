Musical ‘Hamilton’ coming to Washington DC’s Kennedy Center in 2018

WASHINGTON, DC – The hit musical “Hamilton” is headed to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts next year!

The full run for “Hamilton” is Tuesday, June 12, 2018 to Sunday, September 16, 2018.

“Hamilton” tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

The musical adaptation is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical’s score combines hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

Don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of time to save up and make travel plans. Tickets will go on sale to Kennedy Center Members in February 2018 and to the general public in March 2018. Pricing and on sale details will be made available at a later date.