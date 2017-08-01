Morning Rounds: back to school checklist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Summer is winding down and it is time to get the kids ready for their back to school checkups.

Dr. Ryan Light with Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Chesapeake gave this advice on News 3 This Morning.

What are some precautionary measures that parents can take to set their student up for a healthy school year?

Get an annual check up

Set a regular bedtime before the school year starts

Teach good hand hygiene

Eat on regular schedule

What should we expect from a back to school physical?

Annual checkups should be done by a primary care provider before each new school year to ensure your child's medical records and vaccinations are up to date. You may need to provide this information to the school:

Vision screenings

Visit to the dentist. (According to the CDC, tooth decay is one of the most common chronic conditions among children and results in a staggering number of missed school days.)

Hearing screenings

Sports physical

Vaccinations

Which vaccines do kids need, and when?