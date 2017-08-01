Making plans for before and after school programs on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - We learn about out-of school programs in Virginai Beach that are recreation based, with games and physical activities to get the kids moving. The city has programs in all 56 Virginia Beach elementary schools, recreation centers, and a few middle schools.
Before and After School Programs
Now registering for the new school year!
Located in all Virginia Beach elementary schools and recreation centers
