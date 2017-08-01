Kam Chancellor, Seahawks agree to three-year, $36 million extension

SEATTLE, Wa. – It was more a matter of when, not if. Entering the final year of a deal he signed in 2013, Seattle Seahawks safety and Norfolk native Kam Chancellor signed a three-year contract extension on Tuesday morning, as tweeted by CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

The deal is worth $36 million, including $25 million in guaranteed money. The 29 year old is entering his eighth season with the Seahawks, and has amassed 729 tackles and 12 interceptions.

Seahawks have just heard word from Kam Chancellor that he's agreed to deal they had on the table. 3 new years worth $36M — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 1, 2017

The deal will keep Chancellor in Seattle through 2020. Chancellor starred at Maury High in Norfolk, and went on to become a two-time ACC Champion at Virginia Tech. Chancellor was a fifth round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.