Beach hotels welcome OBX vacationers, others forced to give up vacation

Virginia Beach – As the power outages on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands continue, vacationers scheduled to hit the North Carolina beaches this week are forced to either find somewhere else to relax, or stay home.

Stephanie Case and her family never left their Maryland home. They were scheduled to come to North Carolina Saturday morning. On Friday night they were told they would not be able to access their rental property. So instead of enjoying time on the beach with family and friends they have spent their week off from work at their home. They were told from their rental company that they would not get a refund for their vacation home, meaning they are out $2,000 and unable to afford another vacation.

Other vacationers were already in their rental properties when they were forced to leave. It is too soon after the weekend to know just how many vacationers made their way to Virginia Beach, but according to the Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau there was a significant increase in visitors over the weekend. Spokesperson Teresa Diaz says her office took many phone calls over the weekend from vacationers who were forced from their North Carolina vacationers. Many were able to find rooms in Virginia Beach hotels.