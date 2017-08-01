× 34th Annual National Night Out happening across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The seven cities are participating in the 34th Annual National Night Out celebration held the evening of August 1st.

The event is designed to strengthen relationships between police officers and neighborhoods.Each community has the opportunity to talk to law enforcement about the crime in their area and steps toward prevention.

Parents say the family-friendly event is a great way to get kids talking to police at such a young age.

Across the country, 38.5 million people participate in the National Night Out campaign in an effort to restore community faith in police and build up a trusting relationship.

The City of Suffolk has won 4 awards in years past for having successful National Night Out events and plan to hold another massive celebration this year.

The surrounding areas all have their own agenda for the night’s festivities. Check out your city below:

Norfolk:

All Norfolk residents are invited to a “Civic Party with a Purpose” at Tarrallton Park, 2100 Tarrallton Drive (the side of the park next to the Tarrallton Recreation Center), on Tuesday, August 1, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Chesapeake:

Deep Creek Ruritan Club: from 5-7 p.m: Medical Reserve Corps and Healthy Chesapeake hosting event for families.

Virginia Beach:

Beginning at 6 p.m. on August 1st, residents in neighborhoods throughout Virginia Beach and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, Nextdoor.com sign-ups, parades, visits from police, flashlight walks, contests, and various youth activities.

Portsmouth: Each neighborhood will hold its own events from 5-9 p.m.

• Brighton/Prentis Park at Lansing Park

• Calvary Baptist Church at 2117 Lindon Boulevard

• Cavalier Manor at Cavalier Manor Rec Center (404 Viking Street)

• Collinswood/West Side Christian Church at 535 Cherokee Road

• Cradock at 45 Afton Parkway (Afton Park)

• Fourth Baptist Church at 726 South Street

• Green Acres/Sterling Point/Pinehurst at 4934 High Street West (Churchland Library)

• Grove Park Baptist Church at 1400 Rodman Avenue

• Loxley Place/South Loxley at 4404 Deep Creek Boulevard (Safety Town)

• Mid-Towne at Rodman Shopping Center

• Mt. Hermon at Mario’s Italian Restaurant

• Olde Towne at St. John Church (Washington St./London St)

• Port Norfolk at 401 Broad Street

• Redeemer Lutheran Church at 1901 Airline Boulevard

• Southside Gardens at 602 Port Centre Parkway

• Waterview at the Park on Grayson Street

• Westmoreland Civic Assoc. at Forresthills Drive

• West Park View at Owen’s Creek Park

• Westwinds Apartments at Gateway Drive

• Wilson Ward at Noble Street Church

Suffolk:

Pavilion at the Suffolk Visitor Center: 5:30 p.m: kick-off with speeches from Mayor Linda Johnson, Police Chief Thomas Bennett, and Fire Chief Cedric Scott .

Kings Fork Middle School: family event for people in the area.

Chuckatuck Volunteer Fire Dept.: family event for people in the area.

Newport News:

-Main Street Library from 6:00-8:00 p.m: showing of the American sports comedy film The Mighty Ducks.

-Pearl Bailey Library from 6:00-8:00 p.m: family fun and activities

-Grissom Library: from 7:00-8:30 p.m: crafts, games and bingo for ages 6 and up.

Hampton:

Hampton Roads Convention Center: from 4-7 p.m: Health & Safety Fair; inflatables, a rock climbing wall and area businesses providing information related to health and safety.

Williamsburg:

Residents of the City of Williamsburg are invited to attend the 2017 National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 1 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Community Building at 401 N. Boundary Street. The event is free and is hosted by the Williamsburg Police Department. There will be parking available in the Prince George Parking Garage and the top level of the Parking Terrace next to the Community Building. A section of N. Boundary Street in front of the Community Building will be closed to thru traffic between 4:30 pm and 8:30 pm.