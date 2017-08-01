2017 Redskins training camp – Day 6

RICHMOND, Va. – For the first time in training camp, the Redskins will practice in pads on back-to-back days when Washington takes the field Tuesday on day six of camp.

The ‘Skins are slated for a 10:35am walkthrough followed by a 3:00pm afternoon practice in pads. But don’t expect coaches to let the players fly around during the afternoon workout.

“I don’t like to do a whole lot of live tackling because I would never forgive myself if I lost a good player or any player for that matter over a tackling drill,” admitted Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. “My college coach made me do live tackling drills when I was quarterback and my fingers are still messed up. I try not to do that, but we will have some live periods, but I think we have four preseason games to really get a feel for it.”

