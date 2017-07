VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Red ‘ no swimming’ flags have gone up at beaches in Virginia and North Carolina Monday.

The flags have been raised at Virginia Beach, Sandbridge and in Duck.

Rip currents and rough water conditions cause the signs to go up.

If you are ever caught in a rip current it is best not to fight the current but to try to swim out and to shore.

Don't forget to check with lifeguards before you attempt to go in the water. Rough surf and high risk of rip currents today. @vabeachems pic.twitter.com/ZmLgQvAkid — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) July 31, 2017