Portsmouth woman killed in crash on I-664 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash on I-664 in Chesapeake on Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:36 a.m. on I-664, just north of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Virginia State Police say 34-year-old Kivivette Inez Brown of Portsmouth was driving a 2000 Honda Accord southbound on I-664 when she ran off the road, hit a VDOT sign and then hit a tree.

Brown died of her injuries at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.