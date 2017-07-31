Portsmouth Police to participate in 34th annual National Night Out against crime

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – In a time of heightened concern regarding police-community relationships, the Portsmouth Police Department will participate in the yearly National Night Out Tuesday.
Now in its 34th year, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that aims to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participate in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen police-community partnerships. The theme for this year’s event is “Neighborhoods United.”
National Night Out is celebrated by over 38.5 million people and 16,500 communities in all 50 states, U.S. Territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide.
The Portsmouth Police Department will join 20 neighborhoods across the City of Portsmouth in celebrating this event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Neighborhood residents and police officers will host a variety of events ranging from cookouts to parades and block parties, ice cream socials, anti-crime rallies, youth activities and more.
Help your neighbors and local law enforcement say goodbye to crime at one of the locations below:
- Brighton/Prentis Park at Lansing Park
- Calvary Baptist Church at 2117 Lindon Boulevard
- Cavalier Manor at Cavalier Manor Rec Center (404 Viking Street)
- Collinswood/West Side Christian Church at 535 Cherokee Road
- Cradock at 45 Afton Parkway (Afton Park)
- Fourth Baptist Church at 726 South Street
- Green Acres/Sterling Point/Pinehurst at 4934 High Street West (Churchland Library)
- Grove Park Baptist Church at 1400 Rodman Avenue
- Loxley Place/South Loxley at 4404 Deep Creek Boulevard (Safety Town)
- Mid-Towne at Rodman Shopping Center
- Hermon at Mario’s Italian Restaurant
- Olde Towne at St. John Church (Washington St./London St)
- Port Norfolk at 401 Broad Street
- Redeemer Lutheran Church at 1901 Airline Boulevard
- Southside Gardens at 602 Port Centre Parkway
- Waterview at the Park on Grayson Street
- Westmoreland Civic Assoc. at Forresthills Drive
- West Park View at Owen’s Creek Park
- Westwinds Apartments at Gateway Drive
- Wilson Ward at Noble Street Church