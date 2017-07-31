Portsmouth Police to participate in 34th annual National Night Out against crime

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – In a time of heightened concern regarding police-community relationships, the Portsmouth Police Department will participate in the yearly National Night Out Tuesday.

Now in its 34th year, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that aims to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participate in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen police-community partnerships. The theme for this year’s event is “Neighborhoods United.”

National Night Out is celebrated by over 38.5 million people and 16,500 communities in all 50 states, U.S. Territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide.

The Portsmouth Police Department will join 20 neighborhoods across the City of Portsmouth in celebrating this event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Neighborhood residents and police officers will host a variety of events ranging from cookouts to parades and block parties, ice cream socials, anti-crime rallies, youth activities and more.

Help your neighbors and local law enforcement say goodbye to crime at one of the locations below: