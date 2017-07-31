PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Friday 8/4 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — “50/50 Chance” — Image Number: PEN405_0110.jpg — Pictured: Penn Jillette, — Jafo and Teller — Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

“50/50 Chance” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

 

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOLLED THIS WEEK?Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Matt Johnson, Siegfried Tieber, Jason Fields and Jessica Jane.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#405).  Original airdate 8/3/2017.