New Tropical Depression forms near Florida

Tropical Depression Six forms near the Florida Gulf Coast.

TD Six is centered about 65 miles WSW of Tampa, Florida and moving east at 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move inland over central Florida later today and move across central Florida tonight. The depression is forecast to move off of the Florida east coast early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

6:00 AM EDT Mon Jul 31

Location: 27.7°N 83.5°W

Moving: E at 8 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph