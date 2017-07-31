MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Friday 8/4 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 1:43 pm, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 01:45PM, July 28, 2017

Masters of Illusion -- "From The Exotic To Defying The Law Of Physics" -- Image MOI408_0006 -- Pictured: Jonathan Pendragon -- Photo: Kari Hendler/Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

**All New** “From the Exotic to Defying the Law of Physics” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 TRUST — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Barry and Stuart, Joshua Jay, Jeff McBride, Murray SawChuck, Chris Randall and Jonathan Pendragon (#408).  Original airdate 8/4/2017.

 

“Maximum Separation and Chipper’s Chipper” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SUPERNATURAL POWERS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Chipper Lowell, Billy Kidd, Bill Cook, Matt Marcy and Greg Gleason & Farrel Dillon (#404).  Original airdate 7/7/2017.