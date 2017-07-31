× Johnathan Cromwell requesting change in defense counsel, again

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Johnathan Cromwell is once again trying to get a new attorney to represent him.

Back in January the 22-year-old Cromwell was charged with Second Degree Murder after police said he shot and killed 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen. The crime happened in the Riverwalk Park area and Cromwell was working as a security guard at the time.

A few months after the initial charges were filed Cromwell fired his attorney Emily Munn. Cromwell’s father told News 3 they were not happy with Munn’s involvement in the case. Munn did not comment about the termination, only told the court it would be in everyone’s best interest if she was taken off the case.

A public defender, A. Robinson Winn, was assigned to the Cromwell case. During that time Cromwell’s charges were upgraded to First Degree Murder.

Now the family is trying to hire Andrew Sacks to represent Johnathan Cromwell. Sacks is the defense counsel for Citywide Protection Services, the security company that Cromwell was working for the night the shooting happened.

At 10 a.m. the case is set to go before a judge. The court procedure is a status hearing where the judge will determine whether or not the change in counsel will be granted.

