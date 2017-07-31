Hampton Police searching for Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police responded to a call of a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 2400 block of Kecoughtan Rd. Monday afternoon.

Police received the call at approximately 3:24 p.m. and through investigation found that an unknown male suspect entered the bank, implied that he was unarmed and demanded money. He fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of currency.

The suspect is described as a black male who looked to be in his late 20s to early 30s, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 150-150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue knit cap, a multi-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting “HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES).

