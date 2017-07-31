Coast Guard assists yacht taking on water in Pasquotank River

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Coast Guard assisted a yacht that had taken on water after running aground in the Pasquotank River near Elizabeth City on Sunday.

A crew member on the 43-foot Eager Miss contacted Sector North Carolina watchstanders at approximately 4 p.m. to report that the boat had run aground and was taking on water.

The boat was carrying six adults and one child.

Station Elizabeth City diverted a 29-foot Response Boat-Small that was already underway to assist.

Once at the scene, the response boat crew sent two crewmembers aboard with a pump to keep up with the flow of water.

The Coast Guard crew remained at the scene until a towing vessel arrived. The yacht and passengers were then towed to The Pelican Marina in Elizabeth City.