Coast Guard assists three boaters off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Three passengers found themselves in need of help after their boat ran aground in Mouse Harbor near Hobucken, North Carolina Sunday.

At approximately 3 p.m. watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington were notified that a 16-foot pleasure craft with one adult and two children aboard had run aground after taking on water due to high winds and waves.

A 24-foot rescue vessel launched from Station Hobucken around 4:20 p.m. to assist the passengers.

Once the crew arrived at the scene, they took the passengers on board and transferred them to Oyster Creek boat ramp in Swan Quarter.

There were no reported injuries, as all three passengers wore life jackets.