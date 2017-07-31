Chesapeake Regional Healthcare seeking experienced nurses

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Paging all nurses – there’s a job waiting for you!

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare will hold a nurse recruitment event Wednesday, August 9 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Town Point Club in Norfolk. CRH is looking for qualified nurses to join Women’s Services and the Operating Room.

Nurses with two years of recent experience in a Level 2 Nursery or Labor and Delivery may also be eligible for a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

Click here to register for the event.

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Town Point Club, 101 West Main Street, Suite 300, Norfolk, Va.