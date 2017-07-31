Cars get unexpected paint job in Downtown Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - White dots on the front, side, sunroof and just about everywhere on this black car.

A car owner, who asked News 3 to hide his identity, said he parked his car in a metered spot on Brooke Street after grocery shopping Saturday. It was after 6 p.m., so he didn't think to check his car again until he needed to go somewhere Sunday.

"Initially, I thought it was sand. so I took it to a car wash and it didn't come off," said the car owner.

That's because it's white paint. City contractors are painting the sixth floor of the Boush Street parking garage and some white paint got away. News 3 reached out the city of Norfolk who said the contractor wants to make things right. All affected car owners should contact the city's parking administrator Linda Davis at (757) 664-6229 with their name and contact information so Davis can connect the car owner to the contractor. This makes the owner of the black car more confident.

"Especially with the city involvedI'mm sure it'll be taken care of. I hope it's taken care of in a timely matter," said the owner, whose entire car will need to be repainted. But he's glad he doesn't have to foot the bill.