Woman dead, man injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman was found dead inside a Newport News home this evening.

Police were called to the 500 block of York River Lane around 6:19p.m where they found the unidentified woman.

They also found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

No word on the extent of his injuries.

Investigators tell us two children were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation.