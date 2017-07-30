Three people shot in Virginia Beach, believed to be related incidents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach police located a gunshot victim after hearing multiple shots fired near the Green Run Square Shopping Center near the Aura Night Club at 3314 Holland Road.

Police were working at the shopping center Sunday around 1:48 a.m when the incident happened.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Later while police were at the hospital with the first victim, two other gunshot victims walked into the hospital. They are believed to be related to the original incident, according to police. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The case is under investigation and there is no suspect information available at this time.

