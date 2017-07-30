Street dedicated to fallen Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Deputy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A street was dedicated in honor of fallen Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Deputy William Tiedeman Jr.

Deputy Tiedeman died in the line of duty during training in 2006.

His widow and son attended the dedication ceremony for William Tiedeman Lane on July 21, as well as members of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you to the Virginia Beach Police Foundation and Ryan Homes for paying tribute to our fallen comrade,” the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

There are also dedicated streets to fallen Princess Anne County Police Officers St. Elmo Trower and Charles Porteus, located in the new Birdneck Crossing development off Birdneck Road.