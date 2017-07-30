Police seek to ID three men in Portsmouth armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating the armed robbery of the Family Dollar located at 4231 Greenwood Drive.

The call came in Saturday at 9:44 p.m.

Police say three men came into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage pants and black/white shoes. The second suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hoodie, dark colored pants and white shoes. The third suspect, also a black male, was described wearing a black fitted cap with white brim, blue sweatshirt and blue jeans. All three suspects were wearing masks over their faces.

No one was injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crime to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.