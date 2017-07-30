Cheesecake Factory offering half-price slices for National Cheesecake Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Cheesecake Factory is offering half-price on any slice of cheesecake in honor of National Cheesecake Day.

The deal is available on July 30 and July 30. It is for dine-in customers only and one slice per guest.

It starts tomorrow!!! Celebrate #NationalCheesecakeDay with Any Slice, Half Price* for two days! Tag who you will be celebrating with! pic.twitter.com/YOgwDumEtI — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 29, 2017

The chain also created a new celebration cheesecake, which has layers of original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting and confetti. The flavor will be available starting Sunday. For every slice sold in August, the restaurant will donate 25 cents to Feeding America.