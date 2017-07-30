2017 Redskins training camp – Day 4

RICHMOND, Va. – Following their first day in pads, the Redskins will enjoy their first day off Sunday.

Training camp 2017 is closed Sunday as the burgundy and gold take the day off.

“I wanted to have two good days of practice and then one day in pads, give them a day off, and then jump back into pads, pads, pads and, you know, try to give them every three, four days,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden explained. “You don’t want to go four, five days in a row in pads. These guys are working extremely hard. A day off can be very beneficial to their legs and their bodies.”

When workouts resume Monday, the team will hold a 10:35am walkthrough followed by a 3:00pm afternoon practice in pads.

