The Locker Room Show | July 28

RICHMOND, Va. - On this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch give you an in-depth look into the first two days of the 2017 Redskins training camp.

In the first segment, Kirk Cousins talks about the rapid change in the NFL and how the 'Skins deal with it. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden discussed the team's current and future quarterback landscape and how reps will be distributed between Cousins, Colt McCoy, and Nate Sudfeld.

Before the break hits, Mitch catches up with Zach Pascal. Old Dominion's all-time leading receiver explains how he feels right at home in Richmond and how he's ready to plug-and-play to make the final 53-man roster.

In the second half of the show, Wink goes 1-on-1 with number 51, 'Skins linebacker Will Compton.