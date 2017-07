Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Redskins linebacker Will Compton went from undrafted rookie free agent to the team's defensive captain. His 106 tackles last season were a career high.

The fifth-year LB sat down with News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler to chat about his recent "accolades", the positives about training camp, Kirk Cousins's contract and Kathey Compton's (Will's mother) not-so-perfect pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.