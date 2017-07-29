Portsmouth Neighborhood Market robbed at gunpoint

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are looking for a man who robbed a local convenience store Friday evening.

The call came in just before 9 p.m.

Detectives say the robber came into the store, located at 52 Afton Parkway, pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee. No one was injured during the incident.

The robber is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a maroon colored hoodie, mask, white undershirt, blue jeans and black colored shoes.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.