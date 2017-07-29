Police pull vehicle from retention pond in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police pulled a vehicle from a retention pond early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a call for service in the 4800 block of Bonney Road for a single vehicle accident.

Police say a driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the roadway approximately 30 to 40 feet before it became submerged in a retention pond.

The vehicle driver and passenger were able to get out of the vehicle safely before police arrived.

The driver remained on scene.

According to police, the passenger sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Due to the location of the vehicle, police waited to remove the vehicle from the pond until daylight hours.

Members of the Department’s Marine Unit coordinated the recovery​ of this vehicle. The case is still under investigation.