Police investigating robbery at Portsmouth 7-Eleven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven that happened early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., dispatchers received a call requesting police assistance to the 7-Eleven, located at 5001 Portsmouth Blvd.

According to police, two robbers came into the business and demanded money from the clerk. There were no injuries.

The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a white design on the back and dark pants. The second suspect was wearing a white shirt over his face, a white t-shirt and blue colored shorts.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information that might help solve this crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.