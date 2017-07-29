Great Neck Recreation Center offering Lightsaber Combat Classes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Calling all Star Wars fans!

LudoSport Hampton Roads is now offering Lightsaber Combat classes at the Great Neck Community Recreation Center.

Competitive Lightsaber Combat classes are held on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The classes are for ages 12 and older.

Weekly Lightsaber Combat classes for ages 12 to 16 are held on Friday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will also be Saturday Lightsaber combat classes for ages 12 to 16 held on Saturday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Introductory classes, camps and workshops are held on Saturday afternoon based on demand and availability from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A recreation center membership or day pass is required for programs that take place in the recreation center, unless otherwise noted. Classes begin in early August. Click here to sign up.

LudoSports offers classes outside of the recreation center at the second level of the Virginia Beach Field House on Field #2. Click here for more information.

