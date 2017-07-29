Eat breakfast with the animals at the Virginia Zoo!

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is offering the rare opportunity for Zoo members to enjoy breakfast at the Zoo, then watch the animals either their own breakfast.

Zoo volunteers will be at the exhibits to share animal facts at the event, which is for members only.

Train rides and bounce houses will be just $1 and there will be music from the Olde James River Band. You can even meet Tango the Tiger.

Breakfast is on August 12 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. so visitors can meet with the Animal Ambassadors.

The menu will consist of assorted cereals, mini donuts, fruit, biscuits (chicken, sausage or plain), juice and coffee

Here’s the animal feeding schedule:

8:15 a.m.: Red Panda, Red River Hog, Australia

8:45 a.m.: Giraffe, Meerkat, Siamang, ZooFarm (Cow, Pigs, Alpaca)

9:15 a.m.: Cheetah, Rhino Hornbill, Moon Bear, Aldabra Tortoise

9:45 a.m.: Rhino, Tapir, Tiger, ZooFarm (porcupines, cavy, binturong)

Members will need to purchase tickets for the event. Click here for ticket information.