THE FLASH, Tuesday 8/1 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 3:54 pm, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:21PM, July 28, 2017

The Flash — “Attack on Central City” — FLA314a_0170b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Violett Beane as Jesse Quick, Grant Gustin as The Flash and Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

“Attack on Central City” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV)

 

THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE TWO-PART BATTLE WITH GRODD – When Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov) and his army of gorillas bring the battle to Earth-1, The Flash (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop them before they destroy Central City.  Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) returns to join the fight.  Meanwhile, Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) decides she wants to stay with Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) on Earth-1.  Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Todd Helbing and teleplay by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#314).  Original airdate 2/28/2017.