SUPERNATURAL, Wednesday 8/2 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Ladies Drink Free” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

A WOLF IN THE NIGHT – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) let Mick Davies (guest star Adam Fergus) tag along on a case as they search for a werewolf. The three men run into Claire Novak (guest star Kathryn Love Newton), also working the hunt. However, the reunion is short lived after Claire is bitten and the brothers race to find a way to help her before she turns. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1216). Original airdate 3/30/2017.