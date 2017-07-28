SUPERGIRL, Monday 7/31 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“We Can Be Heroes” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

LIVEWIRE IS SET LOOSE UPON NATIONAL CITY — After Livewire (guest star Brit Morgan) seemingly breaks out of prison, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is intent on recapturing her. After training Mon-El (Chris Wood), Supergirl takes him with her when she sees Livewire attack the NCPD but things go awry when Mon-El puts Supergirl before the citizens of National City. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) decides to come clean with Kara and M’Gann (guest star Sharon Leal), has a psychic attack and collapses into a coma. Rebecca Johnson directed the episode written by Caitlin Parrish & Katie Rose Rogers (#210). Original airdate 1/30/2017.