SUPERGIRL, Monday 7/31 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Supergirl — “Changing” — Image SPG206b_0137 — Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl — Photo: Bettina Strauss /The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

“We Can Be Heroes” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

 

LIVEWIRE IS SET LOOSE UPON NATIONAL CITY — After Livewire (guest star Brit Morgan) seemingly breaks out of prison, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is intent on recapturing her.  After training Mon-El (Chris Wood), Supergirl takes him with her when she sees Livewire attack the NCPD but things go awry when Mon-El puts Supergirl before the citizens of National City.  Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) decides to come clean with Kara and M’Gann (guest star Sharon Leal), has a psychic attack and collapses into a coma.  Rebecca Johnson directed the episode written by Caitlin Parrish & Katie Rose Rogers (#210).  Original airdate 1/30/2017.