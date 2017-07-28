Suffolk Art Gallery to offer workshops for dementia patients

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Parks & Recreation is partnering with the Tidewater Arts Outreach to provide a series of workshops at the Suffolk Art Gallery.

Using art and music, instructors will lead participants through exercises and hands-on activities that are specially designed for those dealing with dementia and memory issues.

The first workshop meets August 8 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for adults 55 and older. The gallery also encourages caregivers to participate.

The fee for the workshop is $10; caregivers will not be charged a registration fee.

Registration is now open in person at the Suffolk Art Gallery and online at the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department website.

For more information, call the Suffolk Art Gallery at (757) 514-7284.

Click here to register for the workshop online.