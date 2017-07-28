× Squadron of the Month: HSC-11 Dragonslayers

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is honored to host HSC-11 as our July Squadron of the Month!

The Dragonslayers are a Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron based at Naval Station Norfolk.

They operate the MH-60S Seahawk, commonly known as the Knighthawk, to carry out worldwide missions of logistic support, search and rescue, and medical evacuations.

The squadron is made up of almost 200 pilots, sailors and search and rescue swimmers.

Most recently, the Dragonslayers deployed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. During that deployment with Carrier Strike Group 12, HS-11 rescued four souls, flew over 3,000 hours, executed four detachments to Camp Beuhring, Kuwait and achieved a 99% on-time launch rate.

With seven aircraft aboard (3 SH-60Fs and 4 HH-60Hs), this marked the final deployment of these two series of aircraft, and the final deployment of an HS squadron. HS-11 returned to NAS Jacksonville in November, 2015, followed by a transition to Naval Station Norfolk during the summer of 2016.

